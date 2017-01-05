Female detective catches man taking video of her in bathroom

James M. McEwen of Riverview is charged with sex offense video voyeurism. Hillsborough sheriff photo

A 28-year-old man is under arrest after he was reportedly caught taking video of a woman in the bathroom, and the woman was a female Hillsborough County detective.

James M. McEwen of Riverview is charged with sex offense video voyeurism.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, the detective saw McEwen enter the women's restroom at the Publix at 3863 S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. She did, too, went into a stall and locked the door. She then noticed the shadow of a person holding a phone, whom appeared to be video recording her from within a stall next to her.

She used her own surveillance equipment and confirmed that McEwen was video recording her attempt to use the restroom. She left the stall and arrested McEwen.

McEwen said he took video of her while she was in the restroom and knew he did not have permission to video record her.

Detectives seized McEwen's cell phone and will execute a search warrant to determine if there are any other victims of his illegal video voyeurism.

Detectives are asking anyone who thinks they might be a victim of McEwen to contact the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.