Ferg's gets exemption to serve alcohol Sunday morning for Opening Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida— For the 20th straight season, St. Petersburg’s iconic “Ferg’s Sports Bar” across from Tropicana Field will be home to fans ahead of Sunday’s first game of the season against the New York Yankees.

“It’s the biggest day of the year for us,” said Ferg’s owner, Mark Ferguson.

This year’s Opening Day is unique in that the Rays and Yankees will be opening up the season for all of Major League Baseball with the very first game in the nation.

You might think businesses surrounding The Trop would be excited about this honor. For Ferguson, the timing of the game, early on a Sunday meant existing liquor laws would prevent them from serving alcohol to fans arriving early for the game.

“It would have killed business,” said Ferguson who immediately began researching ways to get around the city’s ordinance.

With the help of St. Petersburg City Councilman Charlie Gerdes, Ferguson found a little-known provision in the existing city rules which allows businesses to apply for a “special events” exemption.

Ferguson immediately filed the necessary paperwork with the St. Petersburg Police Department, who had never received such a request.

“They had to research how to handle this,” said Councilman Gerdes. “They’d never gotten one before.”

Ferguson says despite having to jump through some hoops he finally got approval from the Mayor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the city says the decision was an easy call for Mayor Rick Kriseman, especially in light of the pending change to the city ordinance allowing alcohol sales at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday’s instead of 11:00 a.m. A similar change is also pending with Pinellas County.

But none of that was happening in time for Sunday’s first game of the season which is why Ferguson is so happy about the exemption.

“This place is going to be hopping,” said Ferguson. “It’s going to be a great day!”

Ferg’s will be open as early as 8:00 a.m. Sunday for fans getting ready for the Ray’s 1:10 p.m. Opening Day game against the New York Yankees. The game is sold out, but will be televised nationwide on ESPN.

