FHP asks for information after fatal hit-and-run

MANATEE CO., FLA . - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in gathering information following a fatal hit-and-run accident in Manatee County.

Authorities say a Hispanic man was walking north in the traffic lane on 15th St. East when a vehicle "failed to avoid the hazards ahead in the roadway."

The man did not move out of the roadway and was hit by the vehicle.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol have very little information and are asking anyone with information to contact Corporal Carroll at 914-751-8360.

