FHP: Drunk driver injured after wrong-way crash

(Photo: FHP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has serious injuries after he was driving drunk and driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Rogelio Ramirez was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 south of Gibsonton Drive when he hit a tractor trailer around 4 a.m. The driver of the semi tried to avoid the wrong-way driver but Ramirez hit the rear passenger side of the trailer.





(Photo: FHP)

Hillsborough: Another wrong-way drunk driver early today on SB I-75, south of Gibsonton Drive. Victim not injured... pic.twitter.com/hqCPzKweZn — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) June 17, 2017

Ramirez was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. FHP said in a press release that Ramirez was heavily impaired. The driver of the semi was not hurt and he did not have alcohol in his system.

FHP says charges for Ramirez are pending.

© 2017 WTSP-TV