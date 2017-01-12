WTSP
FHP identifies pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Pasco County

10News Staff , WTSP 12:33 PM. EST January 12, 2017

PASCO COUNTY --  The Florida Highway Patrol have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Pasco County early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says Wayne Ouellette, 35, was traveling northbound on US-301 just north of Crystal Springs Road-- south of Zephyrhills. The pedestrian, identified as John Albert Williams Jr., 80 of Napolean,Michiagan, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of the roadway. For an unknown reason, Ouellette departed the roadway and hit Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and the case is still under investigation.

