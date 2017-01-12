FHP identifies pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Pasco County

(Photo: iStock)

PASCO COUNTY -- The Florida Highway Patrol have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Pasco County early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says Wayne Ouellette, 35, was traveling northbound on US-301 just north of Crystal Springs Road-- south of Zephyrhills. The pedestrian, identified as John Albert Williams Jr., 80 of Napolean,Michiagan, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of the roadway. For an unknown reason, Ouellette departed the roadway and hit Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and the case is still under investigation.

US-301 is CLOSED. #Sky10 is showing two cars off to the side of SB Gall Blvd (US-301). Crime tape surrounding the scene. https://t.co/pS72EtMYnO — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) January 12, 2017

