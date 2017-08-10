FHP official told troopers to write more tickets, newspaper says

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

A Florida Highway Patrol official told troopers he wants them to write more tickets per hour, according to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

The newspaper quoted an email from Maj. Mark Welch, saying, "The patrol wants to see two citations each hour. ... This is not a quota; it is what we are asking you to do to support this important initiative."

Welch wrote in an e-mail to the troopers in an eight-county region based in Tallahassee that includes Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who oversees the highway patrol's budget, said Welch has no authority to tell troopers to write more tickets, the Times reports.

