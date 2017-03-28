FHP: Woman admits road rage in hit-and-run crash

Kierstin Renee Perez (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Temple Terrace woman was arrested after she admitted to police that she intentionally rammed another driver's car so she could leave the scene of a crash on State Road 54 in Lutz on Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said Kierstin Renee Perez, 24, was driving eastbound on SR-54 west of Cypress Creek road when she changed lanes and collided with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Samanta A. Schwarz, 27, of Land O'Lakes around 10:15 p.m.

No one was injured in the initial crash, but it caused both vehicles to spin out. FHP said Perez started to back up to flee the scene and her car hit Schwarz's car a second time. Perez then continued backing up but Schwarz angled her car to prevent her from leaving.

Perez straightened her car out and accelerated forward and intentionally struck Schwarz's car again, according to the FHP. Perez was able to reverse again and left the scene eastbound on SR-54. Schwarz followed Perez for a brief time to get her license plate information and reported the crash to FHP.

FHP troopers were unsuccessful in locating the registered owner. However, Perez later called Temple Terrace Police to report the crash. TTPD then contacted FHP to report Perez.

Perez later told troopers that she intentionally rammed Schwarz's car because she "was angry and the vehicle was in ther way."

Despite the multiple collisions, neither driver nor their passengers were hurt.

Perez was arrested overnight Tuesday and booked at Pasco County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash.

