'Fidget spinners' banned in some Va. classrooms

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new toy has struck a chord with school children in the D.C. area.



Fidget spinners are small plastic devices that can twirl on a person's finger tip. Different styles and colors of spinners are being sold at shops all across the DMV.



The toy has become so popular that two schools in Arlington County have asked students to leave them at home because they can become a distraction in the classroom.



Gigi Nikoi, 10, of Washington, said fidget spinners are popular with her friends. She said it doesn't distract her in class.



"Spinning on it helps you think," she said. "And, you can focus on things."



Many toy stores have also had a hard time keeping the spinners in stock. Falls Church toy store, Doodlehopper 4 Kids, told WUSA9 that the product quickly sells out whenever they get a new box at the store.



"It's crazy," said Jessi Cash, assistant manager of Doodlehopper 4 Kids. "We have wait lists of over 100 people with them."



