Denise Amber Lee's husband working for 911 changes 9 years later

Denise Amber Lee was kidnapped and killed by Michael King.

It's a call for help that 911 dispatchers have heard before, but the ending could have been different if not for the quick-thinking of an operator. A woman called saying she was in the trunk of a car. After that, the call dropped.

Fortunately, the dispatcher, Tim Medlin at a North Carolina call center, came up with a new plan when he couldn't get the woman back on the line. "I sent a simple text, 'can you text?' And I got a response back, 'yes' and almost immediately got another response back, 'help me.' "

The supervisor learned through a text exchange that she knew her abductor and where they were likely headed. Then, Verizon tracked her phone. She was rescued, and the man who took her is facing charges.

You might remember a similar case from the Tampa Bay area, but with a tragic ending. Nine years ago, Denise Amber Lee was taken from her home, raped and killed by her abductor. She got through to 911, but couldn't be located by the call center.

Her husband is now on the road continuously fighting for changes to the 911 system.

"This probably two-dollar flip phone was able to save her life and this huge, crazy multimillion-dollar system wasn't able to and I think that's really frustrating for a lot of people to hear." Nathan Lee was thrilled to hear how a quick-thinking 911 operator in North Carolina helped save a woman's life by using a flip phone to text her, something the system itself wasn't set up to do. And something he's now determined to change. "Denise would want me to do whatever I could to keep this from happening to someone else."

On Jan. 17, 2008, Nathan's wife, Denise Amber Lee was at her North Port home with her two young sons when a man broke in and kidnapped her. She was actually able to get through to 911 on her abductor's phone and can be heard begging for help.

The 911 system couldn't find her exact location, but that recording did help convict Michael King. He was then sentenced to the death penalty.

Nathan Lee says there's better 911 technology that could help save lives, but it's expensive and the emergency system publicly funded. "Just think about how frustrating that has to be for the people in the 911 center that this person's begging for help, you know they're kidnapped. They may be potentially in harm's way or being killed or murdered and there's only so much they can do."

He says everyone needs to be aware of the system's shortcomings in order to demand change. "We hear all over the country how much Denise has touched them and how they have their story through all their training and for all their new hires. We just want to help. We want to turn a negative into a positive."

As for his family, nine years later ... . "The boys are doing amazing. Noah just turned 11 and Adam's 9 now. We just have a huge support network, my inlaws, my parents. We've come a long way and we've been through some ups and downs, but I know Denise would be proud."

