Fighting to keep families together: Protesters denounce recent attacks on immigrants.

Protesters call for Luis Blanco to be released by ICE. (Photo: Sarah Rosario)

A coalition of immigrant groups, faith leaders and activists came together Thursday night to speak out against the intensifying attacks on immigrants, including the case of Luis Blanco.

Community members, faith leaders and activists held signs and chanted loudly at a press conference Thursday to address the human rights crisis of deportations, the separation of families, and intensifying attacks on immigrants, including the case of Luis Blanco, a 20-year resident of Plant City.

On Tuesday, despite protests for Bianco to stay with his family and pregnant wife, ICE officers put him into detention for possible deportation.

Bianco came to the U.S. illegally 20 years ago.

At the rally, speakers chanted things like “Make America Love Again”

As attacks against immigrants continue this group hopes their message of unity will protect their communities and neighbors.

