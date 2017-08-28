Finding hope after PMDD diagnosis

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Photo from nursing home goes viral
-
Aransas Pass community a '100 percent' disaster
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Living with PMDD
-
Flooding in Manatee County
-
Aransas Pass, Texas, drone footage; Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017
-
Texas faces overwhelming water, catastrophic flooding
-
Truck driver rescued from floodwater
-
Manatee County faced with flooding after tornado rips through neighborhood
-
Hundreds of families show up to Texas shelters due to flooding
More Stories
-
Watch live coverage as the Houston area deals with…Aug 27, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Harvey could become a tropical storm againAug 25, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
-
Scattered showers and storms again tonight; Some…Jul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.