TAMPA, Fla. -- For the second time in a week fire has struck at the Ybor Resort & Spa in Ybor City.

Tampa firefighters were called to the spa early Saturday at 1512 E. 8th Ave.

Arson was blamed for a fire at the same location early last Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the two-story, masonry building. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

Investigators determined the first fire was intentionally set, but there have been no arrests. Damage from last weekend's fire were estimated at $100,000.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at (813) 274-7000 or submit a tip by clicking here.

