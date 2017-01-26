WTSP
Fire on Marriott Waterside roof contained

10News Staff , WTSP 9:16 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire on the roof of the Marriott Waterside in Channelside in Tampa Thursday night.

Early reports are that the fire has been contained and no injuries reported.

Stay with 10News for more on this breaking story. Video above courtesy of Laura Lay.

