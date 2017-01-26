Fire on Marriott Waterside roof contained

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire on the roof of the Marriott Waterside in Channelside in Tampa Thursday night.
Early reports are that the fire has been contained and no injuries reported.
Three alarm fire at downtown Marriott under control— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) January 27, 2017
Stay with 10News for more on this breaking story. Video above courtesy of Laura Lay.
