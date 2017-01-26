Fire on Marriott Waterside roof contained

Photo courtesy of Chris Gstalder

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire on the roof of the Marriott Waterside in Channelside in Tampa Thursday night.

Early reports are that the fire has been contained and no injuries reported.

Three alarm fire at downtown Marriott under control — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) January 27, 2017

