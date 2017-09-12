Fire raging at Robert E. Lee Elementary in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- A Tampa Heights elementary school at the center of a community controversy because it bears the name of Confederate general Robert E. Lee caught fire Tuesday evening.



According to Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny, the call came in shortly after 7 p.m. and quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire.



Penny also said the roof is collapsing.



No one was inside at the time.



The school was not being used as a shelter for those evacuating due to Hurricane Irma.



The cause of the fire is unclear.



