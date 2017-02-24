An overnight fire at the Islamic Society of New Tampa was ruled as an arson. (Photo: Emerald Morrow, WTSP)

TAMPA - A small overnight fire at the Islamic Society of New Tampa was officially ruled by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue as an arson.



According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, mosque members were notified of the fire around 2:15 a.m. CAIR officials.

The fire was in the outdoor entrance of the mosque and was quickly put out around 2 a.m. Friday morning near Thonotosassa off of Morris Bridge Road. Officials say although there was no fire damage to the inside of the worship center, there was some water damage from the sprinklers.

Officials also clarified confusion over three holes in the entrance door that appeared to look as though bullets had been shot through. They said at this point, law enforcement has no evidence that any firearms were used.

CAIR is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person(s) responsible for the fire.

