Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Plant City flea market

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- An overnight fire cause significant damage to a cafe in the Plant City Farm and Flea Market.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescues says it's received a call around 1:00 a.m. about a structure fire. When they arrived they discovered the fire was coming from inside the Casa Ruiz Cafe.

While trying to put the fire out, they determined the building was too weark to allow firefighters to get to the fire and the defensive attack crew was called. Firefighters used gas powered saws to cut through the steel and fight the fire from outside.

It took them over 4 hours to put the fire out and the cause still remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

