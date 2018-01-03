'We were catching babies like footballs' | 12 injured in massive Georgia fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Eight children were among 12 people injured after a fire broke out an apartment complex in DeKalb County early Wednesday.

Captain Jackson with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the call came in around 5 a.m. for reports of a fire at an apartment complex located on 290 Pinetree Circle.

According to Captain Jackson, a total of 12 people were injured, eight of which were children. All victims have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries and "should be fine".

The ages of the the residents who were injured ranged from as young as one month to 36 years in age.

"It was literally all hands on deck. Before we had even put a hose line on the fire, we had firefighters that were bringing adults out, we had firefighter that were catching babies, one after another."

Captain Jackson commended the crews on their bravery and execution of getting all residents out of the burning building.

"I mean we were catching babies like footballs, literally."

MARTA buses have been requested to give displaced residents a warm place to sit in addition to the apartment complex manager's office being opened.

The Red Cross was on their way to assist families.

According to Captain Jackson, firefighters were still fighting the blaze late Wednesday morning.

PHOTOS | DeKalb apartment fire leaves 12 injured

