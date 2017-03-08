Firestone Grand Prix Traffic & Parking

Courtesy of Firestone Grand Prix website

St. Petersburg, FL -- The 2017 Firestone Grand Prix is this weekend in downtown St. Petersburg. As visitors race into town for three days of Indy car action, downtown residents have had a front row seat of the preparations for weeks. The racing circuit which includes the 1.8 mile temporary track takes over part of downtown from Pioneer Park to Albert Whitted Airport.

The following roads are closed for race weekend:

- First Street from First Avenue North to Sixth Avenue South

- First Avenue South from First Street to Bayshore

- Beach Drive from Central Avenue to First Avenue South

- Bayshore Drive from Central Avenue to Dali Boulevard

Some roads will have limited access, including:

- Second Avenue South from First Street to Second Street

- Bayshore Drive from Second Avenue to Central Avenue

- First Street South from Dali Boulevard to Eighth Avenue South

- Sixth Avenue South from First Street to Second Street

All roads and parks will reopen by March 26, however some major roads should open March 17. Albert Whitted Airport will be open during race weekend, but drivers will have to access it using Sixth Avenue South.

According to the city, there will be more than 25,000 parking spaces available within a mile of the race track. Parking at Sundial (Enter from Second Street btwn First and Second Aves. N.) or South Core (enter from First Ave. S. mid-block between First and Second Streets) will cost $5 on Friday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday. The Beach Drive parking lots, located off of Second Ave. NE to the east of Bayshore Dr., offer $5 parking Friday, March 10, and $10 parking Saturday and Sunday. The USF-St. Petersburg parking garage and selected lots offer the closest proximity to Gate 5 with parking available Saturday and Sunday in designated areas for $20 per vehicle. Private lots, garages and on-street parking will also be available.

Park and Ride Shuttle from Tropicana Field: From 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. there is a free shuttle service from Tropicana Field to the race course. Parking will be $10.

The Looper Downtown Trolley will offer rides for .50/person. The Looper operates 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to bike share hubs and other city bike racks located around the city, a large number of temporary bicycle racks are available outside Gate 1 and Gate 5.

Taxi stands are located on Second St., between Second and Fourth Avenues S. and on Sixth Avenue S. between Second and Third Streets.

For people with disabilities, there will be an extra section of metered spaces on Central Avenue at First Street that will temporarily serve as free parking spaces for those with a Disabled Person Parking Permit Card.

City of St. Petersburg