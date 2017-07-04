Fireworks show fizzles at Channelside

Fewer fireworks went off over Channelside this year. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

The annual fireworks show at Channelside was underwhelming, but there's a reason.

Commenters on Twitter were quick to blame the show's organizers.

But according to Tampa Fire Rescue, which was overseeing safety at the show, a computer was to blame.

Officials said PyroTechnico, the fireworks company, was using a new program to set off the display, but it either crashed or malfunctioned. The company had to set off the fireworks by hand.

A photo tweeted by Devon Magill showed unexploded fireworks on a barge.

Devon Magill took this photo showing unexploded fireworks.

There were no injuries.

