TAMPA, FL - Calling all first responders, with ninja warrior-like skills. Sky Zone Tampa is hosting their first ever 'Battle of the Badges,' ninja warrior competition, on October 19.

Current, and retired, police officers, firefighters, and EMS will battle it out on the brand-new ninja warrior course.

They'll also go head-to-head on the free climb wall, sky jousting, warped wall and agility ladder. All of the proceeds from Battle of the Badges will go to the winning team's charity of choice.

“This is something that we felt was really important, for us to give back to the Tampa community,” said Kati Godin, the Regional Marketing Manager for Sky Zone Trampoline Parks.

Registration for Battle of the Badges is open until October 18. It’s $99 for a team of 4-6 people.

Sky Zone Tampa, is also hosting a Warrior Weekend, from October 13-15. The public will be able to try the new Sky Zone attractions like the ninja warrior course and get to meet Morgan “Moose” Wright, an official American Ninja Warrior competitor and local ninja fitness mom, Charity Grace Leblanc.

