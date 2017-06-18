Five Tenn. foster puppies recovering from copperhead snake bites

Five adorable hound puppies are recovering from being bite by a copperhead snake Thursday evening, according to Halos Second Chance Animal Rescue.

The rescue group said the puppies were outside on the porch at their foster home when the snake attacked.

The puppies bodies began to swell immediately and they were found whining from the bites.

The rescue group said, in a post, they had no choice but to rush them to an emergency veterinarian.

According to the group, the bill to save the five puppies costs around $8,000 and they need the public's help.

To help rehabilitate these puppies, click here for their GoFundMe page.





