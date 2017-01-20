FLASHBACK: 10News honored by Columbia University

10Investigates celebrates winning the duPont Award in 2015 for reporting on red light camera abuses. (Photo: USA TODAY)

NEW YORK CITY - Columbia University is celebrating 75 years of honoring journalists with the Alfred I. duPont Award, with winners spanning from Edward R. Murrow to Mike Wallace to WTSP’s own investigative team.

The duPont Awards recognize the vital contributions to public knowledge and society made by free, fair, and probing journalists.

10Investigates won the honor in 2015 for Noah Pransky’s exposé into red light camera abuses, which cost Florida drivers millions of dollars through unfair ticketing. More than 60 stories documented how profits often came before safety, prompting a re-write of Florida laws and policies on yellow light intervals. The changes also included substantial improvements to intersection safety all across Florida and launched a national conversation about the effectiveness and fairness of red light camera technology.

According to Columbia University, the duPont Awards have recognized excellence in broadcast journalism since 1942:

Regarded today as one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast and digital news, the equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes, the duPont-Columbia Awards bring the best in broadcast and digital journalism to professional and public attention by honoring those who produce it. Jessie Ball duPont created the awards as a memorial to her husband Alfred I. duPont, who died in 1935. Her goal was to honor his dedication to progressive reform and to freedom of information in the public interest by recognizing the "essential and patriotic service" that radio and its commentators provided during the early years of World War II. The criteria she established then still hold true today: "...to honor distinguished and meritorious performance of public service by aggressive, consistently excellent and accurate gathering and reporting of news; the presentation of expert, informed and reliable interpretation of news and opinion; and encouragement of initiative, integrity and public service." The programs that have won the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards document history as it happens. They have captured everything from battlefront reports and commentary to coverage of social issues, from news of the Civil Rights Movement, Vietnam and Afghanistan to economics, science, and the environment, and from global events to small-town stories of ordinary people. As technology evolved, the duPont Awards expanded to include television, and later cable programming. As the forms of television and radio journalism have multiplied, the awards have responded by honoring investigative series, magazine programs, documentaries, independent and digital productions.

You can watch a tribute to the awards' 75 years here, or watch the 2017 awards live online on January 25.

