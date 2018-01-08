Floating Tiki Bar owners purchase Beer Can Island

(Photo: Courtesy of Tiki Bay Island)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The owners of a Floating Tiki bar that was previously based on the Pinellas side of the Bay, are now moving to the Hillsborough side of the Bay and the popular boating hang out Beer Can Island.

Owners of the floating tiki boat were forced to search for a new location after losing their St. Pete docking spot. They approached the owner of the popular boating hangout Beer Can Island, who agreed to sell his undeveloped island for just under $64,000.

“This came out of left field completely,” said project co-owner James Wester. “I would have never guessed in my lifetime that this would ever be possible for me or any of my friends.”

The purchase gives the team a permanent place to dock their floating tiki bar which they now plan to make a permanent fixture on the island.

In addition, they hope to add a series of amenities like food and drink service along with kayak and paddleboard rentals.

“I want it to feel how it’s always been, like you’re in the middle of nowhere,” said Wester. “It’s like you got to go to Fiji without having to buy the $2000 plane ticket.”

The new owners say boaters will continue to be able to visit the island whenever they want and they are dead set on keeping the island in its natural state.

“I think what the owner was looking for someone who would take care of the place and not try to overdevelop it,” said Wester.

There are still many hurdles before the new owners’ vision becomes reality. Plans for the island will still have to meet state and local permitting laws and the owners are working with zoning officials to see what comes next.

If all goes well, plans are to begin offering some basic services on Beer Can Island as early as this Spring with cooler things to come in the future.

