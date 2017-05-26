Floating water park in South Carolina set to open

(Photo: City of North Myrtle Beach)

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - A brand new floating water park is almost ready for you to try along South Carolina's Grand Strand.

The Shark Wake Park's floating aqua park will open up on June 3, employees with the attraction confirmed to News19.

It will be located at the freshwater lake at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. It's another amenity that's part of the larger Shark Wake Park.

The city of North Myrtle Beach describes the park as the following:

“An enormous floating playground or obstacle course” that will be situated on a portion of the lake. It will include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers, all connected together and floating in the lake. It also offers swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges, and more."

The city released a photo showing what an aqua park looks like. Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the structure.

Further details on Shark Wake Park and their other attractions can be found on their website.

The park has a live stream up of their efforts get the floating park underway.

