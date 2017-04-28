Florida beaches score rare budget victory

Longboat Key underwent beach renourishment last year. WTSP file photo

A week after 10Investigates showed how the Florida House planned to continue to underfund Florida's suggested beach nourishment budget for another year, Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran (R, Land O' Lakes) appears to have relaxed the tight pursestrings and increased the proposed funding for state beach projects next fiscal year.

Last week, Corcoran told 10Investigates he had seen the story on how pro stadiums seem to get funding easier in Florida than the state's top tourist draw, beaches. And even though beaches don't have lobbyists the way pro teams do, the speaker said he was open to increasing the House's budget to match the $50 million proposed by the Senate and Gov. Rick Scott.

Now, according to the Naples Daily News, the two legislative chambers have agreed on the $50 million number, which could help fund more than a dozen beach rehabilitation and maintenance programs across the state. The newspaper has also profiled chronic beach underfunding issues, which ultimately threaten Florida's tourism industry.

Corcoran is also a hard-line stadium subsidy critic and has ensured no new dollars go to Florida sports teams. Last year, the state gave $33 million to beaches - a third of what state experts said was needed - while giving $23 million to pro sports stadiums, even though recent surveys suggest sports draw just a quarter of the tourists to Florida that beaches do.

10Investigates will continue to report on this throughout the day.

© 2017 WTSP-TV