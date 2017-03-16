Florida company wants to produce more AK-47s

An American manufacturer of AK-47s, the iconic Soviet-bloc firearm, wants to increase production with the help of a Tampa company. Tampa Bay Times photo

An American manufacturer of AK-47s, the iconic Soviet-bloc firearm, wants to increase production with the help of a Tampa company.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ulrich "Uli" Wiegand of Inter Ordnance Inc. wants to put Florida on the map as the place where the best AKs are made by using American manufacturing.

Wiegand -- with assistance from Tampa-registered Purple Shovel, government distributor of the AKs -- eyes increased production with more sales to governments instead of civilians.

The AK is the most-popular weapon in the world with up to 150 million of the Kalashnikovs around in 2012, according to Aaron Karp, senior consultant to the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research institute.

