Florida could scrap no-fault car insurance law

“I saw a flash of light and it was like getting hit with a brick wall,” says 69-year-old James Ohnesorge, who was struck by a car. WTSP photo

It could change the way your auto insurance coverage works and maybe even lower how much you pay.

On Wednesday, Florida House lawmakers passed legislation to get rid of Florida’s no-fault insurance. It’s officially known as Personal Injury Protection of PIP.

PIP’s been in place in the state for 50 years and there have been unsuccessful efforts over the years to do away with it.

Personal Injury Protection is part of your auto insurance that covers at least $10,000 in medical expenses regardless of who is at fault.

10News WTSP looked into the pros and cons of no-fault insurance.

CONS:

Under PIP if another driver hits you and you need medical care then your insurance covers those costs, not the other driver’s insurance.

Another downside involves those who might not need auto insurance such as walkers or bicyclists.

10News shared the story of a Vietnam veteran who was hit by a driver as he rode his bicycle. He does not have insurance and suffered serious injuries. He now owes about $200,000 in medical expenses.

PIP could also be costing you a little more for auto insurance coverage.

An analysis by a House committee last fall found that getting rid of no-fault insurance could save drivers about $81 a year even with the rise in cost for other coverage.

PROS:

A big concern for lawmakers is that by getting rid of PIP there is no immediate coverage for you if you’re injured in a crash. With PIP you don’t have to wait for insurance companies to hash out which company owes what. Again, in Florida, no one is at fault.

Some also argue that PIP protects you from paying out-of-pocket expenses in the event of a crash.

There are also insurance plans that include PIP to cover lost wages because of hospitalization or medical rehabilitation.

The Senate is currently considering a similar bill. It needs to pass committee before going before the full senate for a vote. 10News will let you know what happens.

