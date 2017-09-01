Florida Highway Patrol search for information in veteran's death

Dylan Garland was found injured along a road side.

DADE CITY - Florida Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in the death of U.S. Navy veteran found injured on the side of the road nearly two months ago.

Dylan Garland,25, was found with life-threatening injuries near the intersection of Highway 301 and Globe Road in Dade City shortly after 2 a.m..

He was taken by helicopter where he died from his injuries a couple of days later.

Authorities say Garland was last seen at Lighthouse bar in Hernando County, shortly after midnight. They believe that he was walking to his home at The Circle of Veterans and Families in Dade City.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

