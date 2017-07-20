Florida men throw egg at cyclist then realize he's a cop, police say

Two Florida men who threw an egg at a bicyclist from their car now have egg on their face. Police said Hunter Jones and John Stone hit the cyclist while he was riding around Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland late Tuesday night.

What the men didn’t realize is the man they hit was a cop, who also happens to ride his bike competitively. Lt. Michael Lewis wasn’t in uniform, because he was on a lunch break.

After Lewis was hit, the men scrambled. He says he chased after the car on his bike. While doing that, he was able to get a vehicle description and report where it was going to his fellow police officers.

Police pulled the men over on US 98. They found two cartons of eggs in the car, along with marijuana.

Both men were charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stone, who admitted to police he threw the egg, was charged with battery.



