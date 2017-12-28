Florida power crews headed to Puerto Rico

SAN ISIDRO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 15: A local resident cleans debris near his damaged home in an area without electricity on October 15, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Electrical equipment is on its way from Florida to Puerto Rico to help restore power to the island. Florida Power and Light is also sending linemen to help in the efforts.

A total of 140 staff members will get there in January to try and get electricity back on to the 30 percent of Puerto Ricans still in the dark, including the community of Mariana, Humacao, on the east coast of the island.



In October, residents talked about the lack of help from the government.



“We fell through the cracks,” Christine Nieves said.



Their frustration turned into action. They started a project to meet the community's most basic needs. With the help of donations and the work of volunteers, they serve lunch to more than 350 people a day.



They have music, dancing and sports, but most importantly, they come together to support each other.



Nieves posts regularly on her Facebook page asking for help and people have responded with books, access to WIFI, and even solar power for their community center.



But when they return home, they're back to candles, flashlights, and to hoping that life post-Maria gets better.



© 2017 WTSP-TV