Florida Senate's top Democrat resigns after admitting having an affair with a lobbyist

Photo credit: Scott Keeler, Tampa Bay Times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - According to the Tampa Bay Times, State Senator Jeff Clemens (D) resigned Friday after admitting to having an affair with a lobbyist during the last legislative session.

Clemens, 47, was the Florida Senate's top Democratic leader.

He represented Lake Worth, near Palm Springs on the east coast of the state.

The married Democrat's affair with former Martin County lobbyist Devon West was first reported by Politico Florida.

Clemens and his wife have entered counseling, but Clemens said that repairing his personal life while serving in a public capacity was impossible.

"Effective today, I am resigning from the Florida Senate," he said in a statement Friday. "I have made mistakes I [am] ashamed of, and for the past six months I have been focused on becoming a better person. But it is clear to me that task is impossible to finish while in elected office. The process won't allow it, and the people of Florida deserve better. All women deserve respect, and by my actions, I feel I have failed that standard. I have to do better."

The Times tried unsuccessfully to reach Devon West for comment. She currently works for Broward County on their Public Affairs' lobbying team.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that it is not clear who will take over for Clemens as minority leader in the state Senate.

© 2017 WTSP-TV