Constitutional amendment proposed to ban greyhound racing

A Florida senator wants to ban dog racing in Florida by 2021.

If you're against greyhound racing, you could have the chance to ban it when you head to the polls next November.

This week, Florida Senator Tom Lee filed an amendment to the state constitution to ban dog racing by 2021.

If adopted, Florida will join 40 other states in putting an end to the practice.

Don Goldstein with Greyhound Rescue and Adoptions of Tampa Bay, has been fighting to protect greyhounds since he first adopted one 24 years ago.

Some of the dogs came to him in bad shape, like Crown. You can see all the scars on his body.

“They're from racing," Goldstein says. "They just get bumped or sometimes they hit rails."

For the last five years, Goldstein has traveled to Tallahassee during each legislative session to make sure greyhounds aren't forgotten.

“Last year, we got very close to getting a steroid bill through. Right now, female greyhounds are given anabolic steroids, testosterone, in particular, to keep them from going into season,” he says.

It's not just steroid use. Many are given drugs like cocaine to heighten their performance.

In May, longtime greyhound trainer Malcolm McAllister had his license revoked after several of his dogs tested positive for the drug.

Per the Florida Department of State, it's legal to inject testosterone or testosterone-like substances into female greyhounds to prevent them from going into season.

Instead of going through state lawmakers, if the Florida Constitution Revision Commission approves ending greyhound racing, then the voters will have the final decision.

“If they saw how these dogs are confined, what they were fed and the number of racing injuries and deaths, I don't think they would support this industry,” he says.

After years of fighting for these dogs to be free, Goldstein hopes. this will finally be the end, he said.

We've contacted the Florida Greyhound Association, who are for preserving greyhound racing, but they have not responded to our calls.

In order for the amendment to be on the 2018 ballot, it would need to be approved by 22 of the 37

Constitution Revision Commission members. It would hten need 60 percent of votes to pass.

Stats compiled by the state show that 367 dogs died at tracks in Florida since 2013, 52 of them at the track in Orange Park.

The following are numbers from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

11,722 greyhound injuries. More than 3,000 dogs have suffered broken legs and other injuries such as crushed skulls, broken backs, paralysis and electrocutions.

More than 3,000 dogs have suffered broken legs and other injuries such as crushed skulls, broken backs, paralysis and electrocutions. 909 racing greyhound deaths. The true number of deaths is likely higher as there are no verifiable statistics on the fate of greyhounds who survive racing but are disposed of each year when injured or no longer competitive.

The true number of deaths is likely higher as there are no verifiable statistics on the fate of greyhounds who survive racing but are disposed of each year when injured or no longer competitive. 27 cases of greyhound cruelty and neglect. This figure captures the number of dogs who were starved to death, denied veterinary care, or endured poor track kennel conditions. Additionally, 16 racing greyhounds tested positive for cocaine.

This figure captures the number of dogs who were starved to death, denied veterinary care, or endured poor track kennel conditions. Additionally, 16 racing greyhounds tested positive for cocaine. 2,200 state disciplinary rulings have been issued since 2008. Racing commissions have a history of regulatory failures and industry attempts at self-regulating have proven to be ineffective.

Racing commissions have a history of regulatory failures and industry attempts at self-regulating have proven to be ineffective. More than 80,000 young greyhounds have entered the racing industry.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV