Florida teens face charges for spraying school with graffiti

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A pair of teens is facing charges for spraying graffiti outside a Florida high school.

Authorities in Bartow, Florida, say the teens are charged with burglary to a structure and criminal mischief. The 15-year-olds were taken to a juvenile assessment facility.

Staffers at Bartow Senior High School estimate the damage at $2,000. They say the teens sprayed graffiti on lockers and exterior walls.

After police officers were called to the school on Sunday, the officers found the teens sitting under a pavilion in a nearby park. The pavilion also had graffiti sprayed on it, and officers found a can of spray paint inside a trash can by where they were seated.

