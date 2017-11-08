Florida executes man convicted of Tampa murders

Patrick Hannon is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (Photo: Florida Department of Corrections)

STARKE, Fla. (AP) -Florida has executed an inmate who was convicted of slashing one man's throat and fatally shooting another in 1991.

The office of Gov. Rick Scott says 53-year-old inmate Patrick Hannon was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday following an injection at Florida State Prison in Starke.

The 53-year-old was the third Florida inmate to be executed since August.

The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.

Hannon was convicted in 1991 of two counts of first-degree murder for the Tampa slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter.

A jury found that Hannon slit Snider's throat following a disagreement, and that he fatally shot Snider's roommate Carter. The two men were found dead in their townhome in the Cambridge Woods apartments near the University of South Florida.

Information from The Tampa Bay Times was used in this report.

© 2017 Associated Press