Florida woman arrested for animal cruelty

Kelsy Lewis, suspect arrested in animal cruelty case

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Thursday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Agricultural Unit arrested Kelsy Lewis, 26 for malnourishment and abandonment of two dogs.

On July 6, a neighbor contacted authorities and reported two dogs confined to a lanai in wretched conditions.

The lanai was covered in feces and urine and the dogs had no access to food or water.

Both dogs showed signs of severe malnourishment and were immediately taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.

Deputies had been attempting to contact the dogs' owner for several weeks and finally interviewed Kelsy Lewis on August 8 in Port Charlotte.

