Florida woman arrested for animal cruelty

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Thursday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Agricultural Unit arrested Kelsy Lewis, 26 for malnourishment and abandonment of two dogs.
On July 6, a neighbor contacted authorities and reported two dogs confined to a lanai in wretched conditions.
The lanai was covered in feces and urine and the dogs had no access to food or water.
Both dogs showed signs of severe malnourishment and were immediately taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.
Deputies had been attempting to contact the dogs' owner for several weeks and finally interviewed Kelsy Lewis on August 8 in Port Charlotte.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs