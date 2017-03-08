1-year-old falls from fourth-floor balcony in Hialeah

The Department of Children and Families opened an investigation into a 1-year-old boy who fell from a balcony in Hialeah.

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The Department of Children and Families opened an investigation into a 1-year-old boy who fell from a balcony in Hialeah.

The department said they opened a child protective investigation on Tuesday shortly after the incident in which the boy fell from the fourth floor.

As of Wednesday morning, the 1-year-old remained in the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Just a day before, several family members were in the apartment near 305 West 68th Street when they said they lost sight of the boy momentarily. That’s when they discovered the worst.

Apparently, the child had gotten away from them and fell. He was found in the parking lot under the building with serious injuries. Police believe he had landed on a patch of grass.

Hialeah firefighters and police officers worked on the baby boy until the rescue helicopter arrived.

“The boy was in and out of conscious, breathing,” one firefighter said.

Fire rescue airlifted the child, who was reportedly in serious condition, to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Family members did not want to talk about the incident as police continued their investigation at the apartment Tuesday evening. DCF said the family has had no prior involvement with the child welfare system.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.