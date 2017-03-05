13-foot gator captured in Marion County

(Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- Gators are a pretty common sight for many Floridians. At a distance, that is.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office got up close and personal with a 13-foot gator Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Facebook post.

Patrol Deputy David Christmas is being credited with responding to the call of the gator that had made its way into the area designated for swimming at the Silver Glenn Springs Recreation Area, located in Fort McCoy.

The deputy called in a few reinforcements, including a few trappers. The gator was safely captured and the swimming area was reopened to the public.





