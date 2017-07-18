15 pounds of meat falls on Fla. home

A family found meat had fallen on their house.

We've heard of having food delivered, but this is ridiculous.

A Deerfield Beach family was awakened recently by a loud thud on their roof Saturday and found a package of meat had fallen on their house, our news partners at WKMG report.

A total of 15 pounds of Italian sausage was found on the roof and in the yard of the Adair home.

The meat was marked as being from William Land Service, a land-clearing company in Alabama. When the Adairs contacted them, the company had no idea of what they were talking about, WKMG reported.

The mystery continues.

For more, read the WKMG report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV