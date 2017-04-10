2 bitten by sharks in Melbourne Beach

Two swimmers were reportedly bitten by sharks over the weekend and one was airlifted to an Orlando hospital. CBS photo

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. -- Two swimmers were reportedly bitten by sharks over the weekend and one was airlifted to an Orlando hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was bitten in the hand while in the water off of Ocean Avenue. She declined medical care, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

In the second case, a 10-eyar-old girl suffered a 6-inch bite in a leg as she swam off of the 9000 block of South Highway A1A. She was taken to Arnold palmer Hospital in Orlando.

There were two beach clearings in Cocoa Beach at the pier and at Shepard Park.

