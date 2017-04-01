WTSP
Close

2 dead as planes collide in Edgewater

10News Staff , WTSP 11:03 AM. EDT April 01, 2017

EDGEWATER, Fla. -- Two people are dead after two planes collided in Edgewater Saturday morning, the Edgewater Fire Department said.

Officials said two small planes collided near Interstate 95 south and mile marker 244 around 8:45 a.m., according to WKMG. A witness to the crash notified the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Edgewater fire officials said two pilots were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said a local investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene, and the lead investigator from that agency is en route from Washington, D.C.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Plane lands on Alligator Alley

WTSP

Small plane skids off runway at St Pete airport

WTSP

Four killed in crash of plane that took off from Kissimmee

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories