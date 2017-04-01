2 dead as planes collide in Edgewater

Two people are dead after two planes collided in Edgewater Saturday morning, the Edgewater Fire Department said.

EDGEWATER, Fla. -- Two people are dead after two planes collided in Edgewater Saturday morning, the Edgewater Fire Department said.

Officials said two small planes collided near Interstate 95 south and mile marker 244 around 8:45 a.m., according to WKMG. A witness to the crash notified the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Edgewater fire officials said two pilots were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said a local investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene, and the lead investigator from that agency is en route from Washington, D.C.

