2 Jacksonville officers shot; suspect killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2 Jacksonville officers were shot Friday night on the city's Westside. There were few details, but police tweeted that the suspect was killed.
Two #JSO police officers shot: One officer shot is in critical condition, one officer shot is in stable condition.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017
Two #JSO police officers shot: Suspect was shot by police and died and has died at the hospital.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017
Scene video: Two police officers shot @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SFSLTZE1wi— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) August 19, 2017
Gov. Rick Scott tweeted about his concern for the officers.
Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017
