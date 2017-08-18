WTSP
2 Jacksonville officers shot; suspect killed

10News WTSP , WTSP 1:39 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2 Jacksonville officers were shot Friday night on the city's Westside. There were few details, but police tweeted that the suspect was killed.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted about his concern for the officers.

Information from WJAX was used in this report.

