2 Jacksonville officers shot; suspect killed

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 2 Jacksonville officers were shot Friday night on the city's Westside. There were few details, but police tweeted that the suspect was killed.

Two #JSO police officers shot: One officer shot is in critical condition, one officer shot is in stable condition. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

Two #JSO police officers shot: Suspect was shot by police and died and has died at the hospital. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

Scene video: Two police officers shot @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SFSLTZE1wi — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) August 19, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted about his concern for the officers.

Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

Information from WJAX was used in this report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV