25-foot-wide sinkhole swallows central Florida home

The home managed to survive Hurricane Irma, but not a sinkhole.

10News Staff , WTSP 4:16 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

A 25-foot-wide sinkhole swallowed up half an Apopka home Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to WKMG, firefighters were called at 8:22 a.m. after the occupants felt the ground shake last night. Ellen Miller, her husband, Garry Miller, and their two dogs were able to get out of the home safely.

The sinkhole is still growing, officials said.

 

