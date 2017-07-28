3 tips to spotting shark teeth on the beach

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. - Looking for shark teeth is like a treasure hunt on the beach for kids and adults alike: You could look for hours and never see one. Those black triangles are hidden among the shells and sand, often hard to spot.

I discovered over the past couple of months that often you see the same people, walking the same waterline each weekend, looking for shark’s teeth. And they all love to talk about it.

Here’s what I learned:

Shark tooth goldmine pic.twitter.com/47lddqa2ZU — Meagan Harris (@MeaganMHarris) July 15, 2017

1) Check Out Mickler’s Beach

Mickler’s Beach in Ponte Vedra has the largest amount of shells and shark teeth in our area. University of North Florida shark expert, Dr. Jim Gelsleichter, says it’s the best spot to find shark’s teeth.



2) Search at Low Tide

You’ll find the most shell beds if you go at low tide. You might as well sit down and look if this is your method.



3) Walk the waterline

The other option is to walk the waterline. It’s easier to spot the shiny black triangles as the water washes away the sand.

You’ll know you’ve found a shark’s tooth by its shine and sharp edge. Happy hunting!



Wow! This woman at Mickler's Beach just found this giant sharks tooth! pic.twitter.com/3mW47gBRbh — Meagan Harris (@MeaganMHarris) June 17, 2017

