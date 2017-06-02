4 meowing stowaways found as boat takes on water

A fishing trip was cut short off of Boynton Beach when waves broke over the side of a boat, and that's when four meowing stowaways were rescued. Boynton Beach police photos

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A fishing trip was cut short off of Boynton Beach when waves broke over the side of a boat, and that's when four meowing stowaways were rescued.

Joseph Trebbe and three passengers were fishing when some waves came over the stern, and soon the vessel was full of water, according to Boynton Beach police.

The engine did not start, but Trebbe and others were able to get the attention of another boat that towed it until Towboat U.S. arrived as police cleared the way.

Once ashore, officers found the stowaways: Four kittens!

Trebbe said he keeps his boat in a storage yard and hadn't used it in a while. ebbe and his passengers heard their cries and held them above water until help arrived.

