6 employees, 1 inmate injured in Florida prison disturbance

Gulf Correctional Institution, Annex website

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (AP) - Six staff members and one inmate have been injured during a "major disturbance" at a Florida prison.



Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady says the disturbance began about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Gulf Correctional Institution Annex and was resolved within 30 minutes.



A news release says the prison remained on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, but the situation was under control, and none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.



The release says inmates in multiple dorms were involved, but officials didn't immediately say how many. The inmates were being placed in confinement pending a disciplinary review.



Gulf Correctional Institution Annex is a men's prison in the Florida Panhandle city of Wewahitchka, outside Panama City. It has a maximum capacity of about 1,400 inmates.

© 2017 Associated Press