WTSP
8-year-old missing at New Smyrna Beach

AP , WTSP 11:18 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off Florida's Atlantic coast.

Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief of Administration Liz Driskell says the Coast Guard and the sheriff's office have joined the search Sunday morning off New Smyrna Beach.

The boy went missing Saturday. Driskell told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Saturday was a busy day for lifeguards at the crowded beach. Eleven people needed rescuing from the rough surf, including one woman taken to a hospital.

Driskell said numerous jelly fish stings also were reported, including one person who needed medical treatment after a "minor reaction."

