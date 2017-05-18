!8.5 tons of cocaine offloaded in Fla.

The Coast Guard offloads 18.5 tons of cocaine in Port Everglades. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard unloaded nearly 18.5 tons of cocaine, worth nearly a half billion dollars, today in Port Everglades.

According to the Coast Guard, the $498 million in drugs were seized in 20 separate vessel interdictions along Central and South America by the Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Navy and other partners.

Eight ships were involved in the operations, including the cutter Resolute, which is homeported in St. Petersburg.

