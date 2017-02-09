Not everyone will miss Airstream Ranch

[SKIP O'ROURKE | Times]

When you drive down Interstate 4, you never know what you might see. For the last 10 years, there was one thing you could count on. Just west of the McIntosh Road Exit, you'd see the Airstream Ranch. It's known as the "Stonehenge" of RVs. Now it's being torn down.

We weren't surprised when dozens of you weighed in on Facebook with fond memories of this roadside monument.

Christy says, "I thought it was neat. Loved watching for it on the way to Orlando or Daytona. It became a landmark. Some people just ruin everything."

And Timothy says, "My wife will have a hard time remembering her exit now that the "Ranch" is gone."

When the display first went up 10 years ago, some neighbors fought to take it back down. We wanted to know how they feel now.

George and Leslie Hope have finally lost hope. "Loading up ... heading out. Packing up ... whatever."

They've lived here 15 years in the neighborhood behind the Airstream Ranch and remember it going in 10 years ago. "We didn't like it then. It wasn't real pretty then. It was just a mess ... a mess."

Frank Bates, who owned Bates RV, put the old RVs in the ground back then to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Airstream. He fought the neighbors and the county for several years to keep the display there.

He sold the property to Tampa RV 4 years ago and it is taking down the display to expand.

Bates still owns an RV store in Venice and we got in touch with him to get his reaction.

He said he's a little sad to see it go, but stuff changes and progress goes on, but for 10 years a lot of people got a lot of enjoyment out of it.

The Hopes did not enjoy it. But now that it's finally going away, so are they. "We don't want any more trailer parks around us. It was noisy enough with just the highway. We're leaving just as soon as we can get the truck in here, probably next week. I got most everything packed up that we wanted to take."

Frank says the guy who owns the lot plans to put an Airstream dealership there with a really cool building that has an one of the iconic RVs museum inside.

