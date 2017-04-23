Alligator spotted on Pensacola Beach

Lesley Gandy was walking on the beach near Fort Pickens Road at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a runner alerted her to an alligator on the beach. Kelly Mayfield photo

A Pensacola woman says she was surprised to see an alligator earlier this week laying on Pensacola Beach.

Lesley Gandy was walking on the beach near Fort Pickens Road at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a runner approached her. She recalled the man told her: "Hey, just to let you know, there’s an alligator up there," before continuing his run.

For Gandy, a long-time Pensacola area resident, seeing an alligator wasn't all that strange. But to find one sitting on the beach was rare.

Gandy took photos of the gator, which she thought was dead because it didn't move as people walked by. But when some fishermen farther down the beach said they had seen it swimming about an hour earlier, she called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agency takes calls about any alligators that are a risk to people, pets or property on its Nuisance Alligator Hotline. Since March 21, the hotline has received three calls about nuisance gators in Escambia County and three more in Santa Rosa County.

Alligators are getting more active as the weather warms up and their mating season approaches, according to Tammy Sapp, with the FWC's Division of Hunting and Game Management.

Courtship happens in April, and mating will occur in May and June. Females will then build a mound nest and deposit eggs in the summer, so expect to see more gators around the area's beaches and waterways in the coming months.

Alligator incidents are rare in Florida, Sapp said, but FWC uses contracted trappers throughout the state to kill alligators that are 4 feet or longer that could pose a threat, according to its website.

FWC warns residents to be wary of where they walk or swim during the warmer months, as alligators generally like to spend time in fresh and brackish water. They are most active from dusk to dawn, so avoid swimming at night, and always keep watch over children and pets.

Because alligators control their body temperature by basking in the sun or moving from warmer to cooler air or water temperatures, they can be very active during spring, Sapp said. When the temperatures rise, their metabolism increases.

Anyone who sees a nuisance alligator should call FWC's hotline at 866-392-4286.

Penscola News Journal