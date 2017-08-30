Alligator takes a dip in Lithia resident's pool

LITHIA, Fla. — One Florida family got an extra visitor in their pool Wednesday morning: a 8-foot alligator was soaking up the sun in their pool.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted out the photo after the family found a gator hanging out in the pool.
Deputies on scene now, apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting. - Alligator in residential pool. pic.twitter.com/L80jFnqSsx— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 30, 2017
Officials say a trapper is en route to remove the pool.
Only in Florida.
Deputies confirming the alligator is approx 7 to 8ft, a licensed @MyFWC trapper is enroute to the scene. pic.twitter.com/IcZdo0AY7h— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 30, 2017
