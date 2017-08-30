WTSP
Alligator takes a dip in Lithia resident's pool

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 9:54 AM. EDT August 30, 2017

LITHIA, Fla. — One Florida family got an extra visitor in their pool Wednesday morning: a 8-foot alligator was soaking up the sun in their pool.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted out the photo after the family found a gator hanging out in the pool.

Officials say a trapper is en route to remove the pool.

Only in Florida.

